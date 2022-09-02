Batanes still under Signal No. 2 as “Henry” traverses PHL Sea

(Eagle News) — Signal No. 2 remains hoisted over Batanes as “Henry” continues to weaken while moving over the Philippine Sea.

According to the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration, Signal No. 1, meanwhile, is raised over Babuyan Islands and the northeastern portion of mainland Cagayan (Santa Ana).

Moderate to heavy rains are likely over Ilocos Norte, Batanes, Babuyan Islands, and Abra, with “Henry” 350 km east northeast of Itbayat, Batanes.

Light to moderate with at times heavy rains are possible over Cagayan and the rest of Ilocos Region and Cordillera Administrative Region.

PAGASA said in the next 24 hours, the southwest monsoon will bring rains over Isabela, western portion of Central Luzon, and the rest of the Cordillera Administrative Region.

In the next 24 hours, “Henry” may bring moderate to rough seas over the eastern seaboard of Southern Luzon, PAGASA said.