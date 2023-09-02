Batanes still under Signal No. 1 as Typhoon “Hanna” slightly intensifies

(Eagle News)–Signal No. 1 remains hoisted over Batanes as Typhoon “Hanna” slightly intensified and accelerated toward the sea east of Taiwan.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said the center of the eye of “Hanna” is so far located 455 kilometers east northeast of Itbayat.

“Hanna” is packing maximum sustained winds of 130 kph near the center and has a gustiness of up to 160 kph.

It is moving west northwestward at 15 kph.

PAGASA said Batanes is forecast to have 50 to 100 mm of rain tomorrow.

According to PAGASA, occasional to monsoon rains are also expected over the western portion of Luzon in the next three days as “Hanna” and two other tropical cyclones outside the Philippine Area of Responsibility continue to enhance the southwest monsoon.

“Hanna” is forecast to move west northwestward or westward until it makes landfall over the east coast of southern Taiwan on late Sunday.

“Hanna” is expected to exit PAR on Monday morning or afternoon.