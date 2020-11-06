Batanes still under Signal No. 1 as “Siony” continues to move over Bashi Channel

(Eagle News)–Batanes is still under Signal No. 1 as “Siony” continues to move over the Bashi channel on Friday night.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said as of 4 p.m., the center of the severe tropical storm was estimated 145 km west northwest of Itbayat, Batanes.

It is packing maximum sustained winds of 95 kph near the center and gustiness of up to 115 kph.

It is moving west northwest at 20 kph.

PAGASA said “Siony” is forecast to move over the sea off the southern coast of Taiwan within 12 hours, and will exit the Philippine Area of Responsibility tonight.

It is forecast to maintain its strength in the next 12 hours, and may be downgraded to a low pressure area on Sunday afternoon.

PAGASA said strong breeze to near gale conditions will be experienced over Batanes.

Light to moderate with at times heavy rains are expected over Batanes and Babuyan Islands, too.

In the next 24 hours, rough to high seas will prevail over the coastal waters of Batanes, while the areas under a gale warning will have rough to very rough seas.

Moderate to rough seas will be experienced over the western seaboard of Luzon and the eastern seaboards of Southern Luzon, Visayas and Mindanao.