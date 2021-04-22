Batanes, parts of Cagayan under Signal No. 1 as “Bising” moves away from Luzon

(Eagle News) — Only two areas are under a tropical cyclone wind signal as Typhoon “Bising” moved away from Luzon.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said Batanes and the northeastern portion of Cagayan (Santa Ana, Gonzaga) including Babuyan Islands are under Signal No. 1, with “Bising” located 375 kilometers east northeast of Calayan, Cagayan or 320 km east of Basco, Batanes.

It is packing maximum sustained winds of 150 kph near the center and gustiness of up to 185 kph.

It is moving north northeastward at 10 kph.

PAGASA said tropical cyclone winds of at least a strong breeze to near gale breeze in strength are expected to extend outward up to 370 km from the center of the typhoon.

Destructive typhoon-force winds are expected to extend outward up to 90 km from the center of the typhoon.

“In the next 24 hours, the northeasterly wind flow enhanced by the typhoon will also bring strong breeze to near gale conditions with higher gusts over the coastal and mountainous areas of Ilocos Region, Apayao, Abra, and the western portion of Cagayan,” PAGASA said.

PAGASA said “Bising” will move generally northeastward today away from the landmass of Luzon before turning east northeastward tomorrow (April 23) and generally eastward on Saturday (April 24).

The typhoon is forecast to exit the Philippine Area of Responsibility on Saturday evening or Sunday, April 25.