Batanes, northeastern Cagayan still under Signal No. 2 as Typhoon “Betty” maintains strength

(Eagle News) — Some areas in Luzon remain under Signal No. 2 as Typhoon “Betty” maintained its strength and moved west northwestward over the sea east of Batanes.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said the following areas are under the tropical cyclone wind signal:

Batanes

the northeastern portion of Cagayan (Santa Ana, Gonzaga) including Babuyan Islands

The following, meanwhile, are under Signal No. 1:

The rest of mainland Cagayan

the northern and eastern portions of Isabela (Santo Tomas, Santa Maria, Quezon, San Mariano, Dinapigue, Delfin Albano, San Pablo, Ilagan City, Benito Soliven, Tumauini, Cabagan, Palanan, Quirino, Divilacan, Gamu, Maconacon, Naguilian, Mallig)

the eastern portion of Ilocos Norte (Piddig, Bangui, Vintar, Marcos, Pagudpud, Banna, Adams, Carasi, Dingras, Solsona, Dumalneg, Nueva Era)

Apayao

the northern portion of Kalinga (City of Tabuk, Balbalan, Pinukpuk, Rizal)

the northeastern portion of Abra (Tineg, Lacub, Malibcong)

PAGASA said so far, the center of the typhoon’s eye was located 315 km east of Basco, Batanes.

The typhoon is packing maximum sustained winds of 150 kph near the center and a gustiness of up to 185 kph.

It is moving west northwestward at 10 kph.

According to the weather bureau, Batanes, the eastern portion of Babuyan Islands, the northeastern portion of mainland Cagayan, Ilocos Norte, Ilocos Sur and the northern portion of La Union are expected to experience rainfall on Tuesday (May 30) to tomorrow morning (May 31).

“The enhanced southwest monsoon and outer periphery of the typhoon circulation will also bring occasional gusts in the next 24 hours over Bicol Region, Western Visayas, Aurora, Quezon, Mindoro Provinces, Marinduque, Romblon, Northern Samar, and the rest of Cordillera Administrative Region and Ilocos Norte that are not under any Wind Signal,” PAGASA said.

Typhoon “Betty” is forecast to generally move slowly between today until tomorrow (May 31) as it turns more northward over the waters east of Batanes.

The typhoon is expected to exit the Philippine Area of Responsibility on late Thursday (June 1) or early Friday (June 2).