Batanes, eastern portion of Babuyan Islands still under Signal No. 1 due to Typhoon “Betty”

(Eagle News) — Signal No. 1 remains hoisted over several Luzon areas as Typhoon “Betty” accelerates over the sea east northeast of Batanes.

According to the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration, the following are under the tropical cyclone wind signal:

Batanes

the eastern portion of Babuyan Islands (Calayan Is., Babuyan Is., and Camiguin Is.)

PAGASA said the center of the eye of Typhoon “Betty” was estimated based 410 km east northeast of Itbayat, Batanes.

It is packing maximum sustained winds of 120 kph near the center and a gustiness of up to 150 kph.

According to the weather bureau, it is moving northward at 15 kph.

PAGASA said rainfall is expected over La Union, Benguet, Ilocos Norte, Ilocos Sur, and Abra today to tomorrow afternoon.

The enhanced southwest monsoon will bring occasional to frequent wind gusts over Bicol Region, Western Visayas, Aurora, Quezon, MIMAROPA, Ilocos Region, Cordillera Administrative Region, and Cagayan Valley.

The typhoon is expected to exit the Philippine Area of Responsibility tomorrow afternoon or evening.