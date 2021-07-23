Batanes, Babuyan Islands still under Signal No. 1; monsoon rains to persist

(Eagle News) — Batanes and Babuyan Islands are still under Signal No. 1 as Typhoon “Fabian” maintains its strength and moves closer towards the Miyako Islands.

According to the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration, “Fabian” will also continue to enhance the southwest monsoon, bringing scattered to widespread monsoon rains over Ilocos Region, Cordillera Administrative Region, Metro Manila, most of CALABARZON and Central Luzon, and MIMAROPA.

“Fabian” is so far estimated 530 km northeast of Itbayat, Batanes, packing maximum sustained winds of 150 kph near the center and a gustiness of up to 185 kph.

It is forecast to move generally north northwestward over the next 48 hours towards the eastern portion of mainland China and is forecast to exit the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) between this afternoon and tonight.

Rough to very rough seas will be experienced over the seaboards of Luzon (including the areas under TCWS #1) and Western Visayas.

Moderate to rough seas will also prevail over the remaining seaboards of the country, PAGASA said.