Batanes, Babuyan Islands still under Signal No. 1 as “Fabian” maintains strength

Monsoon rains to continue

(Eagle News) — Signal No. 1 is still hoisted over Batanes and Babuyan Islands as “Fabian” moves slowly west southwestward while maintaining its strength.

According to the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration, rains are also still expected in the next 24 hours over Ilocos Region, Abra, Benguet, Zambales, Bataan, Tarlac, Pampanga, Bulacan, Metro Manila, Cavite, Batangas, southern Quezon, Occidental Mindoro, Oriental Mindoro, Marinduque, Romblon, and the northern portion of Palawan including Calamian and Kalayaan Islands as “Fabian” continues to enhance the southwest monsoon.

So far, “Fabian” is situated 525 km northeast of Itbayat.

It is expected to move generally westward in the next 12 hours.

“Afterwards, the tropical cyclone will move generally northwestward until tomorrow evening then will turn north northwestward until Sunday (July 25) morning,” PAGASA said.

The weather bureau said “Fabian” will exit the Philippine Area of Responsibility tomorrow evening or on Saturday morning.