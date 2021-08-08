Bataan under ECQ until Aug. 22

(Eagle News) — The enhanced community quarantine takes effect in Bataan on Sunday, Aug. 8, as the province continues to contend with a surge in COVID-19 cases,

Bataan had been placed under a modified enhanced community quarantine until Aug. 15 prior to the Palace’s announcement on Saturday, Aug. 7.

According to the Palace, the ECQ in Bataan will last until Aug. 22.

As of August 6, Bataan recorded 14,643 confirmed COVID-19 cases.

Of the 69 new confirmed cases, 16 tested positive for the highly contagious Delta variant.

Of the total COVID-19 cases, 1,974 are active and 12,135 have recovered.

Over 500, or 534, have so far died.