Baliwag, Bulacan mayor tests positive for COVID-19

(Eagle News) — The mayor of Baliwag, Bulacan said on Tuesday, March 17, that he tested positive for the 2019 coronavirus disease.

“Nais kong personal na ipabatid sa inyo na ang inyong punong bayan ay nag-positibo sa COVID-19 batay sa resulta ng pagsusuring inilabas ng Research Institute for Tropical Medicine ngayong araw,” Mayor Ferdie Estrella said on Facebook.

Estrella said he sought medical consultation after feeling weakness in the body and having colds.

He said he was “in good condition.”

“I may not be physically present at the moment, but rest assured that you have a working government,” he said.

The national government has imposed an enhanced community quarantine on Luzon. It will last until April, later or earlier, depending on the situation.