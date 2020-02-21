Baguio City temperature drops to 9.4°, lowest this northeast monsoon season

(Eagle News) — Baguio City experienced its lowest temperature this amihan or northeast monsoon season.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said temperature in the city in Benguet dropped to 9.4° Celsius on Thursday, Feb. 21.

This was a bit higher than the 9.0°C recorded there on Jan. 30, the lowest during the October 2018 to February 2019 Amihan season.

According to PAGASA, the lowest temperature in Baguio was recorded in January of 1981, at 6.3°C .

Baguio has been dubbed the summer capital of the Philippines due to its cold weather.