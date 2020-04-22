Bacoor gov’t orders total lockdown of Barangay Molino III

(Eagle News) — Bacoor, Cavite Mayor Lani Mercado-Revilla ordered on Wednesday, April 22, a total lockdown of one of its barangays due to the continued rise in COVID-19 cases there.

In ordering the total lockdown of Barangay Molino III in Executive Order No. 16, the mayor noted that of the 63 COVID-19 cases then-recorded, 12 of these were from that barangay, with at least three cases of local household transmission, or two or three cases reported within one house.

She also noted there were COVID-19 cases in two different houses along the same street, “which may be considered as badges of clustering.”

Under the lockdown, all barangay residents are required to stay only at home, with a 24-hour curfew in place, and all minor ingress and egress roads going in and out of the barangay closed and barricaded by the Bacoor police.

There are, however, residents who may leave the barangay, and these are only those allowed by the Inter-Agency Task Force on the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases, Overseas Filipino Workers and government employees who will check in at Bacoor’s community quarantine facility, and suspected and confirmed cases being transported to a community isolation facility or referral hospitals.

The Bacoor government said no home quarantine or home isolation of all suspected, probable and confirmed cases will be allowed in the barangay.

Instead, these cases will be immediately referred to the City Health Office for assessment. A

All level 2 and level 3 hospitals in Barangay Molino III shall prioritize admission of referrals from the Barangay Health Emergency Response Team of Molino III and from the City Health Office.

Tests for COVID-19 will also be conducted.