Bacolcol takes oath as new PHIVOLCS director

(Eagle News) — The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology has a new director.

PHIVOLCS said Dr. Teresito C. Bacolcol took his oath before Science and Technology Secretary, Dr. Renato U. Solidum, Jr., at the PHIVOLCS auditorium in Quezon City.

Bacolcol was Deputy Director of the Institute prior to his appointment to the new post.

He graduated with a bachelor’s degree in Geology from the University of the Philippines in 1995.

He also earned a Diplôme d’études Approfondies in 1999 and his Diplôme de Docteur: Geosciences et Ressources Naturelles (Ph.D.) in 2003 from the Université de Paris VI (Université Pierre et Marie Curie) in Paris, France.

Bacolcol started his career with the Institute in 1997 as a Science Research Specialist I.

In 2005, he became DOST Associate Scientist detailed in PHIVOLCS.