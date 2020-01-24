Aviation authorities suspend flights from Wuhan, China to PHL amid threat of novel coronavirus

135 passengers who landed in Kalibo, Aklan to return to Wuhan, CAAP says

(Eagle News)–Aviation authorities have suspended flights from Wuhan, China, where an outbreak of the novel coronavirus has been declared, to any point in the Philippines.

Wyrlou Samodio, chief of the Civil Aeronautics Board’s legal division, said in a radio interview on Friday, Jan. 24, that the board came to the decision in a special board meeting on Thursday, Jan. 22, after Wuhan announced a lockdown on the city in an attempt to contain the virus.

He said there are eight flights from Wuhan to Aklan being conducted by two Philippine carriers Royal Air Charter and Pan Pacific Airlines.

The suspension of the flights, however, came after 135 passengers from the city landed in Kalibo prior to the Wuhan lockdown.

CAAP had said the passengers were allowed to enter the Philippines because they were cleared of fever by thermal scanners at the airport.

Samodio said the passengers will be taken back to Wuhan in later flights.

“Sa aming pagkakaalam, apat po yang flights na babalik ng Wuhan pero di na pipick up ng pasahero pabalik dito,” Samodio said.

China has reported at least 25 people killed from the novel coronavirus that causes pneumonia.

Cases were also reported in Thailand, Taiwan, the US and Macau, among others.

Hong Kong also reported its first case of suspected novel coronavirus.