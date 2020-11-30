Authorities seize P26 million worth of marijuana in buy-bust operation in QC; 3 arrested

(Eagle News) — The Philippine National Police on Monday, Nov. 30, announced authorities had seized around P26 million worth of marijuana in a buy-bust operation in Quezon City.

In a statement, the PNP said the 217 kilograms of marijuana seized in Balintawak on Sunday, Nov. 29, were the most illegal drugs confiscated in a buy-bust operation so far during the term of Gen. Debold Sinas as PNP chief.

Also arrested during the 7 a.m. operation led by the joint elements of the Regional Intelligence Division of the National Capital Region Police Office, Highway Patrol Group, Laloma Police Station, and the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency operatives from Metro Manila were Dianne Cambalicer, 37; Louie Cuerdo, 29; and another individual who has not been fully identified, the PNP said.

The suspects and illegal drugs were brought to the PNP Drug Enforcement Group in Camp Crame “for documentation and proper disposition.”

Sinas hailed the units behind the operation, noting that success in the war on drugs would not be possible without the “stronger cooperation between PNP units and the PDEA.”

“We encourage our law-abiding citizens to be vigilant in watching over the ‘new normal’ operations of illegal drug syndicates as the PNP will further intensify hunting the high-value targets so that we could prevent them from destroying the lives and future of our children,” Sinas said.