Authorities destroy P5.2 million worth of marijuana plants in Davao del Sur ops

(Eagle News) — Authorities destroyed P5.2 million worth of marijuana plants in a three-day operation in Davao del Sur over the weekend, the Philippine National Police said.

According to the PNP, also arrested during the operation was Lima Cansing, whom the authorities identified as the cultivator of the more or less 26,350 food-grade marijuana plants seized in barangay Bolol Salo in Kiblawan.

All marijuana plants with an estimated street value of P5,270,000. were uprooted, the PNP said.

“Further, 11 pcs sample of Fully-Grown Marijuana Plants will be turned over to the Davao Sur Provincial Forensic Unit for qualitative examination,” the PNP said.

Meanwhile, the suspect is in custody of the Davao del Sur Provincial Police Office and is set to be charged, according to the PNP.

Section 16 of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002 (RA 9165) states a person may face a penalty of life imprisonment to death and meted out a fine ranging from P500,000 to P10 million found to have planted, cultivated, or cultured marijuana or opium poppy.