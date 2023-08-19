Australia PM Anthony Albanese set to visit PHL in September

(Eagle News)–Australia Prime Minister Anthony Albanese is slated on an official visit to the Philippines from September 7 to 8, the Presidential Communications Office said.

According to the PCO, this would serve as a significant milestone since it would be the first visit by an Australian Prime Minister since 2003.

The visit would come following a series of high-level engagements earlier this year between the Philippines and Australia, which, the PCO said, underscored the “shared commitment of both nations to advance the trajectory of their multifaceted partnership.”

Albanese is set to meet President Bongbong Marcos on September 8.

The President’s meeting with the Prime Minister, the PCO said “is anticipated to reinforce this partnership, ushering in a new era of closer cooperation across key sectors, such as defense and security, trade, economic development, and maritime affairs.”