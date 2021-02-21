“Auring” slightly decelerates; more areas under storm signals

(Eagle News) — More areas are under tropical cyclone wind signals as “Auring” slightly decelerates and moves west-northwestward.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said under Signal No. 2 are the central and southern portions of Eastern Samar (Sulat, Taft, San Julian, Borongan City, Maydolong, Balangkayan, Balangiga, Lawaan, Llorente, Hernani, General Macarthur, Quinapondan, Giporlos, Salcedo, Mercedes, Guiuan), Dinagat Islands and Surigao del Norte including Siargao and Bucas Grande Islands, with the tropical storm estimated at 370 km east of Hinatuan, Surigao del Sur.

It is packing maximum sustained winds of 65 kph near the center and gustiness of up to 80 kph.

Signal No. 1, on the other hand, is raised over Sorsogon, Masbate including Ticao and Burias Islands, Albay, Catanduanes, and the eastern portion of Camarines Sur (Caramoan, Presentacion, Sagnay, Buhi, Iriga City, Nabua, Bato, Balatan), Northern Samar, the rest of Eastern Samar, Samar, Biliran, Leyte, Southern Leyte, Cebu, Bohol, Siquijor, Negros Oriental, the northern and central portions of Negros Occidental (Kabankalan City, Himamaylan City, Binalbagan, Isabela, Moises Padilla, Hinigaran, La Castellana, Pontevedra, San Enrique, La Carlota City, Pulupandan, Valladolid, Bago City, Murcia, Bacolod City, Talisay City, Silay City, Enrique B. Magalona, Victorias City, Manapla, Cadiz City, Sagay City, Escalante City, Toboso, Calatrava, San Carlos City, Salvador Benedicto), the eastern portion of Iloilo (San Rafael, Barotac Viejo, Lemery, Ajuy, Sara, Concepcion, San Dionisio, Batad, Estancia, Balasan, Carles), and the eastern portion of Capiz (Roxas City, Panitan, Ma-Ayon, Cuartero, Dumarao, Panay, Pontevedra, President Roxas, Pilar), Surigao del Sur, Agusan del Norte, Agusan del Sur, Davao Oriental, Davao de Oro, Davao del Norte, Davao City, Camiguin, Misamis Oriental, and Bukidnon.

PAGASA said today, moderate to heavy rains with at times intense rains are expected over Dinagat Islands, Surigao del Norte, and Surigao del Sur.

Moderate to heavy rains are also expected over Eastern Visayas, Misamis Oriental, Bukidnon, Camiguin, and the rest of Caraga, while light to moderate with at times heavy rains are expected over Bicol Region, MIMAROPA, Zamboanga Peninsula, Quezon, the northern portion of Davao Oriental, Davao de Oro, and the rest of Visayas and Northern Mindanao.

“Auring” is forecast to continue moving generally west-northwestward to northwestward in the next 48 hours, and is expected to make landfall over the Dinagat Islands-Eastern Samar (southern portion including Homonhon Island)-Leyte area between tonight or tomorrow early morning.