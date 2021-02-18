“Auring” intensifies into tropical storm

(Eagle News) — “Auring” has intensified into a tropical storm.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said although TS “Auring” is not expected to bring heavy rains today, there is an “increasing likelihood of heavy rainfall” in the Visayas, Caraga, Northern Mindanao, Bicol Region, CALABARZON, Davao Oriental, Davao de Oro, Davao del Norte, Lanao del Sur, Mindoro Provinces, Marinduque, Romblon, Northern Palawan including Calamian and Cuyo Islands over the weekend through Monday.

So far, PAGASA said “Auring” was estimated 685 km east southeast of Hinatuan, Surigao del Sur, packing maximum sustained winds of 65 kph near the center and gustiness of up to 80 kph.

Signal No. 1 may be raised over several provinces of Caraga and Davao Region as early as tomorrow, in anticipation of the arrival of strong breeze to near-gale conditions, PAGASA said.

PAGASA said in the next 24 hours, rough to very rough seas will be experienced over the seaboards of Northern Luzon and the eastern seaboards of Central and Southern Luzon, Visayas, and Mindanao due to the surge of the northeast monsoon and “Auring.”

This means sea travel will be risky over these areas, especially for mariners of small seacraft.

Moderate to rough seas will be experienced over the rest of the seaboards of the country.