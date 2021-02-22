“Auring” expected to make landfall over E. Samar in six to 12 hours

(Eagle News) — “Auring” is expected to make landfall over Eastern Samar in six to 12 hours.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said the following areas are under a tropical cyclone wind signal number 1:

Luzon

Sorsogon, Masbate including Ticao and Burias Islands, Albay, Catanduanes, and the eastern portion of Camarines Sur (Caramoan, Presentacion, Sagnay, Buhi, Iriga City, Nabua, Bato, Balatan)

Visayas

Northern Samar, Eastern Samar, Samar, Biliran, Leyte, Southern Leyte, the northern portion of Cebu (Balamban, Cebu City, Mandaue City, Lapu-Lapu City, Consolacion, Liloan, Compostela, Asturias, Danao City, Carmen, Catmon, Sogod, Tuburan, Borbon, San Remigio, Tabuelan, Tabogon, Bogo City, Medellin, Daanbantayan) including Bantayan and Camotes Islands, the northern portion of Negros Occidental (Enrique B. Magalona, Victorias City, Manapla, Cadiz City, Sagay City, Toboso, Escalante City, Calatrava), the eastern portion of Capiz (Cuartero, Dumarao, Ma-Ayon, Pontevedra, Panay, President Roxas, Panitan, Dao, Pilar), and the eastern portion of Iloilo (Lemery, Ajuy, Sara, Concepcion, San Dionisio, Batad, Estancia, Balasan, Carles, San Rafael, Passi City, Barotac Viejo, Banate, San Enrique)

Mindanao

Dinagat Islands and Surigao del Norte

So far, PAGASA said “Auring” was estimated 205 km east northeast of Maasin City, Southern Leyte or 85 km east of Guiuan, Eastern Samar.

It is packing maximum sustained winds of 45 kph near the center and gustiness of up to 55 kph.

“Auring” is moving north-northwestward and is expected to make landfall as a tropical depression or as a low pressure area, the weather bureau said.

According to PAGASA, moderate to heavy rains are expected over Bicol Region, Northern Samar, Samar, Eastern Samar, Biliran, Leyte, Marinduque, Romblon, and Quezon.

Light to moderate with at times heavy rains are expected over Aurora and the rest of Visayas, MIMAROPA, and CALABARZON.

PAGASA said in the next 24 hours, the combined effects of the northeast monsoon and “Auring” will bring strong breeze conditions with occasionally higher gusts over the areas where Signal Number 1 is in effect.

These same conditions are expected over Aurora, Quezon, Marinduque, Romblon, Oriental Mindoro, Batanes, Babuyan Islands, the northern portions of Ilocos Norte and mainland Cagayan, Cuyo Islands, Cagayancillo Islands, and the rest of Visayas and Bicol Region.