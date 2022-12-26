At least two reported dead, nine missing amid heavy rains, floods in Visayas, Mindanao

(Eagle News) — At least two people were reported dead while nine were missing in some areas in Visayas and Mindanao on Sunday, December 25, amid heavy rains and floods.

According to the Office of Civil Defense, the two fatalities were reported in Misamis Occidental due to the effects of the shear line.

Of the nine reported missing, five were reported in Northern Samar, three in Misamis Occidental, and one in Leyte.

Meanwhile, the OCD said 80,142 individuals or 18,407 families were affected.

The OCD said 43 houses were damaged.

Around P280,000 worth of damage to infrastructure was also reported.

Earlier, the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said the shear line was affecting Visayas.