(Eagle News)–At least six people, including two minors, died after a fire hit a residential area in Manila on Thursday, April 30.

Four people were also hurt in the fire that hit the corner of Tioco and Herbosa streets at 6:37 a.m.

The fire reached the first alarm and was put out at 7:52 a.m.

Authorities have so far yet to determine the cause of the blaze and the damage to property.