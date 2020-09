(Eagle News) — At least four people died after a military chopper crashed in Basilan on Wednesday, Sept. 16.

The Philippine Air Force chopper was reportedly on its way to Jolo, Sulu for a medical evacuation of one of the victims in the recent bombings there when it crashed in Lantawan around 1 p.m.

The rescue helicopter had reportedly come from Zamboanga.

The identities of the fatalities have not yet been released.

The cause of the crash has yet to be determined.