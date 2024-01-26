At least 35 schools pilot-testing DepEd’s new K to 10 curriculum: PBBM

(Eagle News) — At least 35 schools in the country are pilot-testing the Department of Education’s K to10 curriculum, President Bongbong Marcos said.

According to the President, the aim is to “decongest” the present curriculum, “with a focus on the development of foundational skills.”

The K to 10 curriculum reportedly decongests the present K to 12 curriculum specifically by 70%, and emphasizes “essential elements” that include reading and literacy, language, mathematics, good manners and right conduct, and patriotism for the development of kindergarten to Grade 10 students.

The Presidential Communications Office said the 35 schools where the new basic education curriculum is being tested are located across Ilocos Region, Cagayan Valley, Central Visayas, Central Mindanao, Cordillera Administrative Region (CAR), National Capital Region (NCR) and Caraga.

“I’m happy that the DepEd is piloting a new K to 10 curriculum..,” the President said.

“At this juncture in our transformational journey, my instruction is simply this: Padayon! Padayon! Padayon!” he added.

The President was the guest of honor of the DepEd’s Basic Education Report (BER) 2024 held in Manila on Thursday, Jan. 25.

Also present during the event were Vice President and Education Secretary Sara Duterte, Senators Sherwin Gatchalian and Pia Cayetano, Pasig City Rep. Roman Romulo and other government officials.