At least 20 areas still under storm signals as “Dante” maintains its strength

(Eagle News) — Over 20 areas are still under storm signals as Tropical Storm “Dante” maintained its strength.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said the following areas are under Signal No. 2 with “Dante” estimated 235 km East of Maasin City, Southern Leyte:

LUZON

Masbate including Ticao and Burias Island, Albay and Sorsogon

VISAYAS

Eastern Samar, Samar, Northern Samar, Biliran, Leyte, and Southern Leyte

MINDANAO

Dinagat Islands, Siargao and Bucas Grande Islands

The following areas, on the other hand, are under Signal No. 1:

LUZON

Quezon including Polillo Islands, Camarines Norte, Camarines Sur, Catanduanes, Marinduque, and Romblon

VISAYAS

Aklan, Capiz, the northern and central portion of Iloilo (Lambunao, Janiuay, Dumangas, Zarraga, New Lucena, Pototan, Mina, Badiangan, Dueñas, Calinog, Bingawan, City of Passi, San Enrique, Dingle, Barotac Nuevo, Banate, Anilao, Barotac Viejo, San Rafael, Lemery, Ajuy, Sara, San Dionisio, Concepcion, Batad, Estancia, Balasan, Carles), the northern portion of Negros Occidental (San Carlos City, Salvador Benedicto, Cadiz City, Sagay City, City of Escalante, Toboso, Calatrava, City of Talisay, Silay City, Enrique B. Magalona, City of Victorias, Manapla, Murcia, Bacolod City), Bohol, and the northern and central portion of Cebu (Daanbantayan, Medellin, City of Bogo, San Remigio, Tabogon, Borbon, Tabuelan, Sogod, Tuburan, Catmon, Carmen, Danao City, Asturias, Balamban, Compostela, Liloan, Cebu City, Mandaue City, Lapu-Lapu City, Consolacion, Cordova, Toledo City, City of Talisay, Minglanilla, City of Naga, Pinamungahan, San Fernando, Aloguinsan, City of Carcar) including Bantayan and Camotes Islands

MINDANAO

The rest of Surigao del Norte, Surigao del Sur, Agusan del Norte, Agusan del Sur, and the northeastern portion of Misamis Oriental (Magsaysay, Gingoog City, Talisayan, Balingoan, Medina), and Camiguin

According to the weather bureau, “Dante” is so far packing maximum sustained winds of 75 kph near the center and a gustiness of up to 90 kph, with a central pressure of 996 hPa.

“Dante” is moving westward at 25 kph, and will continue moving generally west northwestward or northwestward until tomorrow evening.

“On the forecast track, the center of the tropical storm is forecast to make its initial landfall over Eastern Samar or Leyte between this afternoon and tonight,” PAGASA said.

Today through tomorrow morning, the tropical storm is forecast to bring moderate to heavy with at times intense rains over Surigao del Norte, Dinagat Islands, Leyte, Southern Leyte, Biliran, Samar, and Eastern Samar.

Moderate to heavy rains, meanwhile, are expected over Surigao del Sur, Agusan del Norte, Northern Samar, Bohol, the northern portion of Cebu including Bantayan and Camotes Islands, Sorsogon, and Masbate.

PAGASA said light to moderate with at times heavy rains are also likely over Catanduanes, Albay, Camarines Sur, Misamis Oriental, Agusan del Sur, Camiguin, Bukidnon, Davao Region, and SOCCSKSARGEN, and the rest of Central Visayas.

According to PAGASA, in the next 24 hours, rough to very rough seas will be experienced over the seaboards of areas where Signal No. 2 is in effect, and the eastern seaboard of Caraga.

Moderate to rough seas, on the other hand, are also expected over the eastern seaboard of Davao Oriental and the remaining seaboards of areas where Signal No. 1 is in effect.