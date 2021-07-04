At least 17 dead, 40 hurt in military plane crash in Sulu

(Eagle News)–At least 17 people were killed after a C-130 plane crashed in Sulu on Sunday, July 4.

Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana said 40 others were hurt after the Philippine Air Force plane crashed at 11:30 a.m.

Lorenzana said the plane had come from Lumbia airport in Cagayan de Oro and was about to land in Jolo airport when the incident happened.

The plane, he said, was carrying 92 people.

Of the 92, he said three were pilots while five were crew members.

He said the rest were Army personnel who were reporting for duty.

Earlier, Armed Forces of the Philippines chief Cirilito Sobejana said at least 40 have so far been rescued from the burning plane.

Rescue operations are ongoing.