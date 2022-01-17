At least 161 CSC personnel positive for COVID-19

(Eagle News) — At least 161 Civil Service Commission personnel have tested positive for COVID-19.

According to CSC commissioner Aileen Lizada, this was based on data from the central and regional offices.

So far, she said they were waiting for the results of the swab tests on the close contacts of those who tested positive.

The Department of Health over the weekend said there was a community transmission of the highly transmissible Omicron variant in Metro Manila.

Metro Manila is so far under a COVID-19 alert level 3.

The alert level is expected to remain in effect until the end of the month.

The DOH has said that while there was a surge in COVID-19 cases in the country, the Philippines had not yet reached the peak, with cases possibly even doubling the next month.