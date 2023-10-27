Asynchronous classes to be held in public schools on Oct. 31: Palace

(Eagle News)–The Palace has released a memo allowing asynchronous classes in public schools on Oct. 31.

According to Memorandum Circular No. 38 signed by Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin, a work-from-home arrangement shall also be implemented in government offices.

Exempted from the setup, though, are agencies whose functions involve the “delivery of basic health services, preparedness/ response to disasters and calamities and/or the performance of other vital services.”

Any arrangement to the effect is left to the discretion of private companies and private schools, the memo said.