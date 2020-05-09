Arriving flights allowed in NAIA starting May 11 but only on assigned days

(Eagle News)–Starting May 11, inbound international commercial and chartered flights are allowed into the Ninoy Aquino International Airport but will be assigned days.

The Manila International Airport Authority said based on a Notice to Airman (NOTAM) released by the Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines (CAAP) Operations Center, inbound international chartered flights will only be allowed to land on Mondays and Thursdays, provided they secure a clearance from the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) and CAAP for slotting purposes.

Scheduled inbound international commercial flights on the other hand will be allowed on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays.

MIAA said according to the NOTAM, this was provided they secure approval from CAAP 48 hours before the scheduled departure from the airport of origin for the necessary slotting and rescheduling of flights in order to fit the 400 passengers per day allowed at NAIA.

“Enroute flights experiencing emergency, ferry flights/cargo flights, air ambulance and medical supplies flights, government/military flights, weather mitigation flights, maintenance flights, and outbound ferry flights/cargo flights with passengers, as authorized, are unrestricted and are not covered by the NOTAM,” MIAA said.

MIAA said these restrictions will last until June 10.

Earlier, the government suspended the entry of selected flights for a week in a bid to decongest the quarantine facilities for arriving Overseas Filipino Workers in Metro Manila.

Returning OFWs are required to undergo a 14-day quarantine and rapid testing for COVID-19.