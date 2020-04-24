Army seeks NBI help for probe of shooting of former soldier

(Eagle News)–The Philippine Army has sought the assistance of the National Bureau of Investigation in probing the shooting of a former soldier in Quezon City on Tuesday.

In a statement, the Army said the “apparent prejudgement by police investigators moved the Army to seek help from the NBI so that justice may be served for (Winston) Ragos and his family.”

Ragos was shot dead after he tried to draw his pistol on Master Sergeant Daniel Florendo who was manning a checkpoint in Barangay Pasong Putik, the police said.

Ragos’ family has denied he was armed.

According to the Army, the unfortunate incident has raised awareness and concern on the plight of soldiers suffering from mental health disorders incurred during their military service.

Army chief Lt. General Gilbert Gapay has ordered a review of the existing policies and programs dealing with combat stress, trauma risk management and other health concerns related to mental health of the troops.

“What happened to Corporal Ragos was an unfortunate, but avoidable event. Let his death serve as an awakening on the plight of other soldiers who are being plagued by the traumas of war,” Gapay said.

The Philippine National Police, Army and the National Police Commission have launched separate probes into the shooting.