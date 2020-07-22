Army commanding general welcomes filing of raps vs cops involved in Jolo incident

Gapay says he is confident perpetrators will be convicted

(Eagle News)–The commanding general of the Philippine Army expressed confidence the policemen behind the killing of four of his men last month would be convicted.

Lt. Gen. Gilbert Gapay issued the statement on Wednesday, July 22, a day after the National Bureau of Investigation filed four counts of murder and planting of evidence against PSMS Abdelzhimar H Padjiri, Police Master Sergeant Hanie U. Baddiri, P/Staff Sergeant Iskandar I. Susulan, PSSg Ernisar P. Sappal, P/Corporal Sulki M. Andaki, Patrolman Mohammad Nur E. Pasani, PSSg Almudzrin M. Hadjaruddin, Patrolman Alkajal J. Mandangan and Patrolman Rajiv G. Putalan over the deaths of the soldiers who the NBI concluded were only on official mission when killed.

The NBI also charged for neglect of duty Sulu provincial police chief Police Colonel Michael Bayawan, Jolo police chief Police Major Walter Annayo and Sulu Provincial Drugs Enforcement Unit chief Police Captain Ariel Corcino.

Gapay hailed what he said was the swift action of the NBI, calling it a “welcome development not only for the Philippine Army but also for the families of our soldiers who were murdered in cold blood.”

“This is proof that their cry for justice is being heard and we are confident that we will secure conviction against the perpetrators of this heinous crime,” Gapay said, as he hailed the “exemplary professionalism” of his men, who he said “remain steadfast and faithful to their mandate despite the loss of our Jolo Four.”

“These fallen heroes have actually further fuelled our determination and resolve to fight terrorism,” he added.

A police report said the armed men who identified themselves as soldiers drove past the Jolo municipal station where they were supposed to have gone so the police could verify their identities.

The report said at one point one of the armed men got off the vehicle and pointed a gun at the policemen, prompting them to retaliate.

But the NBI concluded the man who got off the vehicle was unarmed, and that the soldiers–who were on a mission to locate terrorists in the area—were defenseless when they were shot at.