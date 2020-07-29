Army commanding general Gilbert Gapay is next AFP chief of staff

(Eagle News) — President Rodrigo Duterte has appointed Lt. General Gilbert Gapay as the country’s next Armed Forces of the Philippines chief of staff.

In a letter to Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana, President Duterte said Gapay will assume the helm of the AFP on Aug. 3.

He will replace General Felimon Santos Jr., who is slated to reach the mandatory age of retirement of 56.

Santos and the AFP Board of Generals had recommended Gapay to the position.

Gapay is currently the commanding general of the Philippine Army.