Army commanding general Gilbert Gapay is next AFP chief of staff

Army commanding general Gilbert Gapay is the next AFP chief of staff./AFP Civil Service Relations/

(Eagle News) — President Rodrigo Duterte has appointed Lt. General Gilbert Gapay as the country’s next Armed Forces of the Philippines chief of staff.

In a letter to Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana, President Duterte said Gapay will assume the helm of the AFP on Aug. 3.

He will replace General Felimon Santos Jr., who is slated to reach the mandatory age of retirement of 56.

His next appointment was approved by President Rodrigo Duterte, according to this letter sent to Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana./Via Vic Somintac/Eagle News/

Santos and the AFP Board of Generals had recommended Gapay to the position.

Gapay is currently the commanding general of the Philippine Army.

 

 

 

 

