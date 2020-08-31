Army Chief Sobejana to Filipinos: Let us be heroes in our own way

(Eagle News)–Philippine Army Chief Lt. Gen. Cirilito Sobejana urged Filipinos to be “heroes in our own way” in his National Heroes’ Day message on Monday, Aug. 31.

According to Sobejana, this was especially so in the ongoing battle against COVID-19 and terrorism.

“The bravery of our predecessors serves as inspiration for us to heed the call,” he said.

Sobejana also urged Filipinos to “exemplify patriotism and honor the memory of our heroes as we labor for our country’s peace and progress.”

He noted the heroes’ “courage and selflessness” who “gave up life and limb or our freedom and democracy.”

He also recognized the country’s soldiers and other frontliners “who remain resilient to secure our way of life and safeguard the nation’s health.”

“Through their dedication, the spirit of valor lives in our identity as Filipinos,” he said.