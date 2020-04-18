Army: 11 soldiers who died in firefight vs Abu Sayyaf in Sulu are heroes

(Eagle News)–The eleven soldiers who died in a firefight in Sulu on Friday, April 17, have been hailed as heroes by the Philippine Army.

“Today, we offer our sincere condolences to the family and loved ones of our 11 Sulu Heroes who gallantly fought to the last breath against Abu Sayyaf Group Terrorists in Brgy. Danag, Patikul, Sulu,” Philippine Army Commanding General Lieutenant General Gilbert Gapay said.

According to Gapay, “while it is a sad day for us, their sacrifices will inspire us to strengthen our resolve until we are free from terrorism.”

He said the Philippine Army would give the necessary assistance and benefits to the bereaved families of “our 11 gallant heroes in Patikul, Sulu.”

So far, pursuit operations are ongoing against the 40 Abu Sayyaf members led by Radullan Sahiron and Hatib Hadjan Sawadjaan in Barangay Danag.

Thirteen soldiers were also hurt in the incident.