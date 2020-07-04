Armed Forces: Anti-terrorism law gives law enforcers legal means to protect public

(Eagle News)–The Armed Forces of the Philippines has hailed the signing into law of the anti-terrorism bill, saying it provides law enforcers the “legal wherewithal” to protect and defend the public.

Major General Edgar Arevalo, AFP spokesperson, relayed to President Rodrigo Duterte the gratitude of AFP chief of staff Felimon Santos Jr., for his “resolve in putting public security and general welfare his primordial consideration in enacting the law that specifically targets terrorists.”

He said the country now had a “powerful statute.”

“We are elated to know that the President has signed into law the Anti-terrorism Bill that capacitates government security forces that cause inordinate sufferings of our people,” Arevalo said.

President Duterte signed the anti-terrorism bill into law on Friday, July 3.

The bill had been the subject of criticism by some sectors, including activists, who noted a provision that allows a suspected terrorist to be detained without a judicial warrant for 14 days, and which can be extended for an additional ten days.

The critics had said the then-bill could also stifle dissent.

But former law enforcers such as Senators Ping Lacson and Bato dela Rosa, both former Philippine National Police chiefs, had hailed the measure, saying it gave the law more teeth in the fight against terrorism.