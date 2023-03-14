April 10, 2023 declared as non-working holiday

(Eagle News) — President Bongbong Marcos has moved the observance of this year’s Araw ng Kagitingan to April 10, Monday, instead of April 9, Sunday.

The Palace referred to the President’s Proclamation No. 90 issued in November 2022 in making the announcement.

According to the proclamation, the declaration of April 10 as a non-working holiday this year is to “enable our countrymen to avail of the benefits of a longer weekend…”

It said this was provided “the historical significance of Araw ng Kagitingan is maintained.”