Appropriate visas required to enter PHL, Immigration bureau reminds foreign nationals

(Eagle News) — The Bureau of Immigration has reminded foreign nationals that they need the appropriate visas to enter the country.

Immigration chief Jaime Morente issued the reminder following reports of foreigners still being turned back because of the absence of visas.

All three foreigners, the bureau said, alleged they were unaware that they needed the visas in the first place.

According to Morente, the Philippines remains closed to foreign tourists due to the Covid-19 pandemic, following resolutions from the Inter Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF-MEID).

As such, the bureau said tourists or temporary visitors who are coming here for business, humanitarian or other meritorious reasons should apply for 9(a) visas and entry exemption documents (EED) from any of the Philippine embassies or consulates abroad.

Morente reminded airlines that it is also their responsibility to see to it that foreigners who booked their flights to the Philippines have valid visas.

“Airlines are subjected to administrative fines if they board improperly documented foreign nationals,” Morente said.

“Hence we wish to reiterate the importance of proper documentation to avoid such incidents,” he added.