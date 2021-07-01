Apayao, Ifugao now under less stringent quarantine classifications following IATF appeals approval

(Eagle News) — Apayao and Ifugao are now under less stringent quarantine classifications after the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Infectious Diseases approved their appeal for the reclassification.
In a statement, Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque said Apayao’s is now under a general community quarantine from the stricter modified enhanced community quarantine.
Meanwhile, Ifugao is now under a modified general community quarantine.
It had been classified as a GCQ area prior to the IATF’s approval.
So far, Metro Manila, Rizal and Bulacan are under a GCQ with some restrictions from July 1 to July 15.
Laguna and Cavite, on the other hand, are under a GCQ with heightened restrictions for the same period.
The following areas are GCQ areas until the end of the month.
GCQ (from July 1 to 31, 2021)
- Aklan
- Agusan del Norte
- Agusan del Sur
- Antique
- Bacolod City
- Baguio City
- Batangas
- Capiz
- Cotabato
- Cotabato City
- General Santos City
- Guimaras
- Iligan City
- Isabela
- Negros Occidental
- Nueva Vizcaya
- Quezon
- Quirino
- Santiago City
- Sarangani
- South Cotabato
- Sultan Kudarat
- Surigao del Norte
- Zamboanga City
- Zamboanga Sibugay
The following, on the other hand, are under an MECQ until July 15:
- Bataan
- Butuan City
- Cagayan
- Cagayan De Oro City
- Davao City
- Davao Del Norte
- Davao Del Sur
- Davao De Oro
- Davao Occidental
- Davao Oriental
- Dinagat Islands;
- Iloilo
- Iloilo City
- Lucena City
- Naga City
- Negros Oriental
- Puerto Princesa
- Surigao Del Sur
- Zamboanga Del Norte
- Zamboanga Del Sur
The rest of the Philippines is under a modified general community quarantine.