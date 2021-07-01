Featured News, National

Apayao, Ifugao now under less stringent quarantine classifications following IATF appeals approval

(Eagle News) — Apayao and Ifugao are now under less stringent quarantine classifications after the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Infectious Diseases approved their appeal for the reclassification.

In a statement, Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque said Apayao’s is now under a general community quarantine from the stricter modified enhanced community quarantine.

Meanwhile, Ifugao is now under a modified general community quarantine.

It had been classified as a GCQ area prior to the IATF’s approval.

So far, Metro Manila, Rizal and Bulacan are under a GCQ with some restrictions from July 1 to July 15.

Laguna and Cavite, on the other hand, are under a GCQ with heightened restrictions for the same period.

The following areas are GCQ areas until the end of the month.

GCQ (from July 1 to 31, 2021)

  • Aklan
  • Agusan del Norte
  • Agusan del Sur
  • Antique
  • Bacolod City
  • Baguio City
  • Batangas
  • Capiz
  • Cotabato
  • Cotabato City
  • General Santos City
  • Guimaras
  • Iligan City
  • Isabela
  • Negros Occidental
  • Nueva Vizcaya
  • Quezon
  • Quirino
  • Santiago City
  • Sarangani
  • South Cotabato
  • Sultan Kudarat
  • Surigao del Norte
  • Zamboanga City
  • Zamboanga Sibugay

The following, on the other hand, are under an MECQ until July 15:

  • Bataan
  • Butuan City
  • Cagayan
  • Cagayan De Oro City
  • Davao City
  • Davao Del Norte
  • Davao Del Sur
  • Davao De Oro
  • Davao Occidental
  • Davao Oriental
  • Dinagat Islands;
  • Iloilo
  • Iloilo City
  • Lucena City
  • Naga City
  • Negros Oriental
  • Puerto Princesa
  • Surigao Del Sur
  • Zamboanga Del Norte
  • Zamboanga Del Sur

The rest of the Philippines is under a modified general community quarantine.

