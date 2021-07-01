Apayao, Ifugao now under less stringent quarantine classifications following IATF appeals approval

(Eagle News) — Apayao and Ifugao are now under less stringent quarantine classifications after the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Infectious Diseases approved their appeal for the reclassification.

In a statement, Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque said Apayao’s is now under a general community quarantine from the stricter modified enhanced community quarantine.

Meanwhile, Ifugao is now under a modified general community quarantine.

It had been classified as a GCQ area prior to the IATF’s approval.

So far, Metro Manila, Rizal and Bulacan are under a GCQ with some restrictions from July 1 to July 15.

Laguna and Cavite, on the other hand, are under a GCQ with heightened restrictions for the same period.

The following areas are GCQ areas until the end of the month.

GCQ (from July 1 to 31, 2021)

Aklan

Agusan del Norte

Agusan del Sur

Antique

Bacolod City

Baguio City

Batangas

Capiz

Cotabato

Cotabato City

General Santos City

Guimaras

Iligan City

Isabela

Negros Occidental

Nueva Vizcaya

Quezon

Quirino

Santiago City

Sarangani

South Cotabato

Sultan Kudarat

Surigao del Norte

Zamboanga City

Zamboanga Sibugay

The following, on the other hand, are under an MECQ until July 15:

Bataan

Butuan City

Cagayan

Cagayan De Oro City

Davao City

Davao Del Norte

Davao Del Sur

Davao De Oro

Davao Occidental

Davao Oriental

Dinagat Islands;

Iloilo

Iloilo City

Lucena City

Naga City

Negros Oriental

Puerto Princesa

Surigao Del Sur

Zamboanga Del Norte

Zamboanga Del Sur

The rest of the Philippines is under a modified general community quarantine.