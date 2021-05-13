Anti-Terrorism Council designates Joma Sison, 18 other CPP members as terrorists

ATC also gives 10 alleged members of local terrorist groups the designation

(Eagle News) — The Anti-Terrorism Council has designated 19 ranking members of the Communist Party of the Philippines as terrorists.

A list of those covered by the designation and released by the government on Thursday, May 13, included CPP founder Jose Maria Sison, Vicente Ladlad, Jorge Madlos, Adelberto Silva, Rey Casambre, Rafael Baylosis, and Wilma and Benito Tiamzon.

The government said the designation was contained in the council’s Resolution Number 17 (2021) dated April 21, 2021.

“The Central Committee is the highest decision- and policy-making body of the CPP and also leads and commands the NPA, its main weapon in attaining the Party’s goal of overthrowing the duly elected government by seizing and consolidating political power through violent means,” the government said.

As a consequence of the designation, the government said the assets of the designated individuals “shall be subjected to the authority of the Anti-Money Laundering Council to freeze without delay, pursuant to Sections 35 and 26 of the ATA , and Section 11 of RA 10168 of the Terrorism Financing and Suppression Act of 2012.”

The government said the individuals, their assigns, or successors-in-interest may file a verified request for delisting before the ATC within 15 days from the publication of the designation.

Also covered by the designation were 10 individuals allegedly members of local terrorist groups such as the Bangsamoro Islamic Freedom Fighters, the Abu Sayyaf Group and the Daulah Islamiyah.