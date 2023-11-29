Another Filipino national freed by Hamas: PBBM

(Eagle News) — Another Filipino national was freed by Palestinian militant group Hamas, President Bongbong Marcos announced on Wednesday, November 29.

“Just days after expressing concern for Noralyn Babadilla’s whereabouts, I am very happy to announce that Noralyn is safely back in Israel, becoming the second Filipino released from Gaza,” the President said on his official X account.

With her release, the President said “all Filipinos affected by the war have been accounted for.”

He said he has entrusted Philippine Embassy officials in Tel Aviv to attend to the needs of Babadilla in coordination with the Israeli authorities.

The President also extended his gratitude to Israeli authorities for facilitating the release of Babadilla and for all ongoing assistance to Filipinos in Israel.

He also thanked the governments of Egypt and State of Qatar “for their crucial role in this process over the past several weeks.”

Earlier, the President also confirmed the release of Filipino national Gelienor Pacheco by Hamas.