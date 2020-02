(Eagle News) — Another Filipino in Hong Kong tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

The Philippine Consulate General in Hong Kong said the confirmation about the 29-year-old Filipino’s test results was made by the Hong Kong Health Department on Thursday morning.

The consulate said the Filipino, who is in isolation, was so far “in good spirits” and “no longer has fever.”

With the confirmation, the number of Filipinos in Hong Kong who tested positive for COVID-19 has reached two.