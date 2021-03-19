Another cop faces dismissal after failing random drug test

(Eagle News) — Another policeman in is facing dismissal after he failed a random drug test on Monday, March 15.

In a statement, the Philippine National Police said Police Corporal Donree Gall P. Adug of the Regional Police Security and Protection Unit 11 in Davao will undergo a pre-charge evaluation investigation and summary hearing procedure after his urine specimen tested positive for the presence of methamphetamine.

The PNP said apart from Adug, 40 other personnel of the Regional Police Security and Protection Unit 11 at Camp Capt. Domingo E Leonor in Davao City underwent the random drug testing.

The rest tested negative for illegal drug use.

“We should continue our random drug tests to get rid our organization of drug addicts and users,” PNP officer-in-charge Lt. Gen. Guillermo Eleazar said.

Earlier, the PNP said a police corporal assigned in Parañaque was facing dismissal after he tested positive for the use of illegal drugs.

According to the PNP, Police Corporal Christian Cerado was also disarmed and placed under restrictive custody after his urine specimen showed the presence of methamphetamine.