Parañaque cop faces dismissal after failing drug test

(Eagle News) — A police corporal assigned in Parañaque is facing dismissal after he tested positive for the use of illegal drugs, the Philippine National Police said.

According to the PNP, Police Corporal Christian Cerado was disarmed and placed under restrictive custody after his urine specimen showed the presence of methamphetamine.

The specimen was collected as part of a random drug testing conducted on 82 personnel of the Parañaque City Police Station.

The drug testing was led by the Southern Police District-Crime Laboratory Office.

The PNP said Cerado will undergo pre-charge investigation and summary dismissal proceedings.

PNP officer-in-charge Police Lt. Gen. Guillermo Eleazar said Cerado was now also relieved from his present position.