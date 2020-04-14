Año to LGUs: Pass ordinances that will impose fines on ECQ violators

(Eagle News)–Interior Secretary Eduardo Año on Tuesday, April 14, called on local government units to pass ordinances that would impose fines on violators of the enhanced community quarantine.

Año made the appeal in a phone interview during a Laging Handa virtual press briefing.

“Kung di mo ‘yan maikulong, magmulta siya ng P1,000 o P2,000, eh talagang magtatanda at susunod na ‘yan,” he said.

Año issued the statement amid reports of people who continue to violate the ECQ, which was imposed in a bid to contain the coronavirus disease 2019.

The ECQ in Luzon is expected to last until April 30.

Meanwhile, Año also expressed support for local government units that impose a 24-hour lockdown in barangays whose residents continue to loiter.

“Mayroon talagang mga barangay na sobrang pasaway, pag dumating ‘yung pulis ay susunod, pag umalis na ‘yung pulis ay parang happy go lucky na naman… so susuportahan natin,” Año said.

The Philippines has so far recorded over 4000 COVID-19 cases.