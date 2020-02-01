Año to LGUs: Adopt measures vs novel coronavirus

(Eagle News)–Interior Secretary Eduardo Año has ordered all local government executives to adopt measures against the novel coronavirus.

In a statement on Saturday, Feb. 1, Año said “our governors, city and municipal mayors and DILG regional directors must ensure that the coronavirus will not thrive in their backyards” following the announcement of the first confirmed case of 2019-nCoV in the country.

“We need to be preventive now that there is a confirmed 2019 nCoV case in the country,” he said.

Año said based on Memorandum Circular 2020-018, local government units should be in charge of the promotion of health and safety within their jurisdictions.

He said local chief executives should consult local health officers on the safety measures, prevention, and control of the virus, with barangay officials directed to intensify their cleanup drive.

LGUs should also coordinate with the local police and health authorities to protect suspected cases and their families, and distribute information materials regarding the virus such as flyers, brochures, posters, and billboards.

“The lack of information or misinformation about the coronavirus engenders paranoia where coronavirus suspects, their next of kin, neighborhood, or community may be ostracized by the public at large,” Año said.