Año says Cascolan is PNP officer-in-charge while Gamboa recovers

(Eagle News) — Philippine National Police Deputy Chief for Administration Lt. Gen. Camilo Cascolan will serve as officer-in-charge of the PNP.

Interior Secretary Eduardo Año said this was until PNP chief General Archie Gamboa recovers from the injuries he sustained during a helicopter crash on Thursday, March 5.

Gamboa and his five companions are in stable condition after the helicopter crashed in San Pedro, Laguna in the morning after getting entangled in wires due to poor visibility. Two generals, however, remain in critical condition.

Gamboa has said he would report to work on Monday.