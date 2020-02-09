Año: Quarantine of repatriated Filipinos from China poses no risk to residents of Capas, Tarlac

(Eagle News)–Interior Secretary Eduardo Año has said the quarantine of repatriated Filipinos from China in Capas, Tarlac poses no risk to residents there.

Wuhan, the seat of the novel coronavirus outbreak, is situated in China.

“How could that be when they will not even see a glimpse or shadow of our OFWs in the Athletes’ Village,” Año said in a statement.

Año added those with symptoms will not be allowed to board the plane for the Philippines in the first place.

Only those with normal health status will be allowed on board.

“Upon arrival, they will be subjected to another screening and anybody that would manifest symptoms will be brought straight to the hospital,” he added.

According to Año, although the sentiments of Capas residents were considered, the repatriated OFWs were “also Filipinos that deserve our help and understanding.”

“This is the time that we must help each other,” he said.

More than 30 Filipinos arrived from Wuhan in the Philippines on Sunday.

The Philippines has confirmed three novel coronavirus cases.