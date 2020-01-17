Año on Gamboa as new PNP chief: “He is very qualified”

(Eagle News)–Interior Secretary Eduardo Año on Friday, Jan. 17, welcomed the designation of Lt. Gen. Archie Gamboa as the new Philippine National Police Chief.

“He is very qualified for the job,” Año said.

According to Año, he expects Gamboa to “work harder now that he is the permanent Chief PNP..”

He said Gamboa should lead the organization in its “intensified fight against illegal drugs, criminalilties, communist terrorist groups and extremists.”

He said he also expects Gamboa to “continue to cleanse the PNP ranks of scalawags.”

“And I enjoin the whole police force to rally behind PLt Gen Gamboa, enforce the law without fear or favor and protect the people,” he added.

Gamboa was among those recommended by Año to replace Oscar Albayalde, who had resigned following graft allegations.