Año: Danao was recommended to replace Sinas as NCRPO chief

(Eagle News) — Region IV-A police chief Brigadier General Vicente Danao was recommended to the post of Metro Manila police chief.

Interior Secretary Eduardo Año made the revelation in a radio interview on Tuesday, Nov. 10, after the Palace announced President Rodrigo Duterte had chosen Metro Manila police chief Debold Sinas as the next Philippine National Police chief.

Sinas is slated to replace General Camilo Cascolan, who is expected to retire today, Nov. 10.

According to Año, Sinas’ replacement at the National Capital Region Police Office, however, is still being deliberated on.

Danao was chief of the Davao City police when President Duterte was mayor of the city from 2013 to 2016.