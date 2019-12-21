Angkas hits 10K cap on motorcycle riders in extended run of operations

(Eagle News)-Motorcycle taxi company Angkas on Saturday, Dec. 21, hit authorities for putting a cap on its riders in the extended run of operations until March 2020.

“Ngayon, sa halip na kami ay dagdagan, nagpasya ang LTFRB [Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board] na bawasan pa ang Angkas bikers mula 27,000 hanggang 10,000 na lamang,” Angkas chief transport advocate George Royeca.

According to Royeca, “that’s a compromise to the quality of service you can expect, and A DIRECT BLOW TO 17,000 FILIPINO FAMILIES.”

“Coming into this pilot, 27,000 ang bikers namin, many of whom have been with us serving you, the public since 2017,” Royeca said.

“Bakit kailangan bawasan at tanggalan ng trabaho ang mga bikers natin? Bakit kailangang parusahan ang mga bikers na nakapag-training at napatunayan ang galing sa daan?” he asked.

Earlier, the Department of Transportation’s Technical Working Group extended the pilot run of Angkas to March 23, 2020, and included other players, Joy Ride and MoveIt.

The TWG allotted a cap of 39,000 registered bikers — 10,000 bikers per company for Metro Manila and 3,000 bikers per company for Metro Cebu operations.

The initial extended run was supposed to end on Dec. 26.